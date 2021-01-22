The government will enforce the "vaccine plus" by still requiring those who have been already vaccinated against coronavirus disease to follow the minimum health standards, an official said on Thursday.

"The vaccine plus means if we are vaccinated, the minimum health standard is still a plus," said National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. in the "Laging Handa" public briefing when asked of the government's policy once immunization program starts.

He said those immunized should still observe social distancing, wear face mask and face shield, and should take care of their immune system.

The COVID-19 vaccines are slated to arrive in the country by next month.

Meanwhile, in the same public briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that all the passengers who have close contact with an indentified case with new variant of COVID-19 are required to undergo re-swabbing.

"The re-swabbing is really part of our protocol," she said.

As to when the appropriate timing of the test, she said this would be discussed in the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases meeting.

On the proposal of the Department of Trade and Industry to lower the age restrictions of those who could go out to 10 years old, Galvez said the Technical Working Group of the IATF was studying it.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez had suggested to lower the age limit of those who could go out to at least 10 years old to boost consumption. Celerina Monte/DMS