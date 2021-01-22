The Philippines will receive up to 40 million doses of vaccines against coronavirus disease from Gavi COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility, with initial delivery may take place by next month, Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Thursday.

In the "Laging Handa" public briefing, Galvez said the Philippine COVAX facility has been approved.

"We are happy to inform that the COVAX facility for the Philippines has been approved. This will ensure that we will get 30 to 40 million doses for free for all our people that's why we are already preparing," he said.

Galvez said the government expects the first delivery of the vaccines from COVAX facility in February.

But he was not sure about the brand of vaccines that will first arrive in the country.

"These (vaccines from COVAX) will arrive this coming February. And as of now, we don't have definite vaccine that will first be deployed but most likely, it's Pfizer. We are preparing for Pfizer," he said.

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration has so far only approved Pfizer's application for emergency use authorization (EUA).

While the government also expects the first 500,000 doses of vaccine from China's Sinovac next month, the company, however, has yet to secure an EUA from FDA. Celerina Monte/DMS