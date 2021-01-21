The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said five or six cops involved in the death of four Army intelligence personnel in Sulu last year have sent surrender feelers.

“Actually we are talking with them. I think there are five to six already who want to surrender and we are negotiating,” General Debold Sinas said in an interview with reporters in Pasay City.

Sinas did not mention the names of the cops. He hoped that those who want to be placed under police custody will come forward before the end of the week.

“I don't want to mention their names but according to the regional director of PRO BAR (Police Regional Office- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region) and the IG (Intelligence Group) and CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) the dialogue, negotiations are ongoing so that they can fast track their surrender so that they will be taken under our custody,” he said.

On January 14, the Jolo, Sulu Regional Trial Court (RTC) issued the arrest warrants against six Police Non-Commissioned Officers (PNCO) of Jolo Municipal Police Station and three members of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of Sulu Provincial Police Office for four counts of murder and charges of planting of evidence.

The policemen had an encounter with the four Army intelligence officers, whom according to the military is on a special intelligence mission to track down bombers.

The Army intelligence officers allegedly tried to escape after the cops told them to go to the police station even after identifying themselves as military men. A shootout ensued, police claimed, resulting in the death of the four intelligence men. Ella Dionisio/DMS