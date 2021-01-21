The Philippine government is looking forward to have friendly relations with the administration of United States President Joe Biden.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace congratulates Biden who assumes the presidency Wednesday as the 46th US president.

"It's always good news that democracy has prevailed and we congratulate again the incoming president," he said.

"We look forward to having close and friendly relations with the Biden administration," Roque added.

Biden has succeeded Donald Trump, whom President Rodrigo Duterte considered as his friend. Celerina Monte/DMS