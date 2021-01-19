Three soldiers of the 31st Infantry Battalion were killed after they were ambushed by alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Legazpi City last Sunday.

Capt. John Paul Belleza, spokesperson of the 9th Infantry Division, said the incident happened around 8:25 am at Banquerohan, Legazpi City.

Belleza said the soldiers were coordinating with police for the entry of heavy equipment from Sunwest Corp which will be used for road opening in Barangay Villahermosa to Barangay Bariis, Legazpi City.

“They were onboard their motorcycles… they are assigned on the community support program,” Belleza said.

He said the soldiers, who were wearing civilian clothes, were ambushed by around 10 armed men.

“One (soldier) survived and managed to escape,” he said.

Belleza said an investigation is ongoing. Ella Dionisio/DMS