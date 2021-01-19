Malacanang insisted on Monday that the Philippines and the United States have warm relations as United States President-elect Joe Biden is set to assume office this.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque refused to comment on the possibility of Biden administration to criticize President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody war on illegal drugs.

"We don't have any comment there, it has no basis. What we have is warm and close relations with the United States," he said.

Biden's inauguration as the 46th US president is slated on January 20.

Biden's ally, former President Barack Obama, had criticized Duterte for the alleged extrajudicial killings in the Philippines due to his war on drugs.

Roque said there is continuity in the relationship between the Philippines and the US.

Duterte considered outgoing US President Donald Trump as his friend. Unlike his predecessor, Trump never slammed Duterte's bloody war on illegal drugs.

Roque said the Palace also welcomes Biden's proposal to legalize the stay of some 11 million aliens in the US as many Filipinos are expected to benefit from this. Celerina Monte/DMS