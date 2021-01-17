The National Capital Region Police Office's No. 1 most wanted person was arrested in Parañaque City on the evening of January 15.

PNP chief General Debold Sinas, citing the report of NCRPO Director Brig. General Vicente Danao said Ronnie Bolista was captured by a police tracker team led by Lt. Col. Allan Umpig and Major Herman Panabang, Northern Police District Intelligence Division in San Antonio Valley, Barangay San Isidro.

"The PNP’s relentless campaign against most wanted persons will continue to intensify not only in Metro Manila but all over the country to give justice to their victims who have been seeking redress for years.” Sinas said.

Bolista has a warrant of arrest for double murder and frustrated murder under criminal case numbers 16-0488, 16-0490, and 16-0489 respectively issued by Judge Pedro Dabu of Malabon RTC Branch 170.

No bail was recommended.

Bolista was brought to the DID-NPD office for documentation and disposition. PNP-PIO