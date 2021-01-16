Four police officers will face stiff criminal and administrative penalties after they were caught in a raid at a small kitchen-type shabu laboratory in Subic Bay Freeport early Friday morning.

General Debold Sinas, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, instructed the Director for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) to closely supervise the filing criminal charges against Police Lt. Reynato Basa Jr; Police Corporals Gino Dela Cruz, Edesyr Victor Alipio, and Godfrey Duclayan Parentela for allegedly protecting and helping a Canadian suspect dispose illegal drugs.

All cops were members of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of Olongapo City Police Office.

Ao initial report said around 1am operatives from Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) were trying to arrest a certain Jericho, who ran towards a house at West Kalayaan, SBMA Freeport Zone.

A small kitchen-type drug laboratory was found after the suspect was arrested.

The CDEU personnel were then apprehended nearby for serving as a look out and helping the suspects dispose of their illegal drugs.

“These people are rotten to the core and do not deserve to be associated with the rest of the 220,000 PNP members who are serving honorably and with dignity,” Sinas said.

“I will do everything within my authority under existing PNP regulations to ensure the successful prosecution of these people,” he added.

Sinas ordered Central Luzon regional director, Brig. General Valeriano De Leon, to disarm and place the four personnel under restrictive custody at the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit to ensure they can face further investigation.

He ordered for the immediate drug testing of all personnel of Olongapo City Police Office, starting with all CDEU operatives.

Sinas told the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) to initiate summary dismissal proceedings against the four CDEU personnel.

Operatives are searching for the Canadian suspect, who is a member of a drug syndicate and the owner of the home where the laboratory was found. Ella Dionisio/DMS