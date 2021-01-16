The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)said Friday arrest warrants were issued against nine policemen allegedly involved in the killing of four Army intelligence officers in Sulu last year.

"Warrant (of arrest) was already issued by Jolo Regional Trial Court Branch 3," Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said in a message to the Daily Manila Shimbun on Friday.

AFP chief Gen. Gilbert Gapay had expressed disappointment over the release of the nine cops by the Philippine National Police following the implementation of their dismissal from police service.

The PNP previously explained that the release was made because the warrant of arrests against them were not issued. Robina Asido/DMS