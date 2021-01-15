Two persons, one of whom was a former policeman, where shot dead inside a jeepney in Manila on Thursday morning.

Based on initial report the Manila Police District (MPD) said killed were Felizardo Pablico, 49, of Juan Luna St. Sta. Cruz and Reynaldo Nuque Jr., 40,of Gov. Pascual, Tugatog, Malabon City.

The Manila Police District said Nuque was absent without leave from the Caloocan Police Station.

Four men, who were on the right side of the jeepney, shot Pablico and Nuque in the jeep, which was en route to Quiapo, along Quezon Boulevard, Sta. Cruz, Manila around 10 am.

The suspects, who were wearing black jacket, helmet and face mask, fled towards Recto Avenue. Robina Asido/DMS