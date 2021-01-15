President Rodrigo Duterte expressed hope on Thursday that his successor will be as "forceful and resolute" as he is in addressing corruption, especially in government projects.

This as he reiterated that his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, is not running for president despite the prodding of some people.

He made the statement when he led the inauguration of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 project in Quezon City.

"I hope that the next president would be as forceful and resolute to confront this evil practice of people going around the country, looking for biddings, then they will just divide (the projects) among themselves. That's why the people's money is not sufficient for the projects, it's not sufficient for one school...because of corruption. That's the reality," he said in a speech.

Duterte recalled that shortly after he assumed the presidency in 2016, he warned the courts not to issue temporary restraining order on government projects.

He thanked the Supreme Court that the judges heeded his call.

"I'd like to maybe thank the Supreme Court because when I issued the warning against the judges to stop issuing TROs because they are delaying - party to delay - I said, 'You issue TROs as if it were, you know, you are buying cigarettes.' I said, 'Stop it.' Unless there is really a compelling reason or a graft and corruption involved, stop it. Do not delay. Do not hinder the progress of this country," he said.

Aside from corruption in government projects, Duterte also accused the communist rebels of extorting money from the contractors of the projects.

"And a sad commentary is that all in the Philippines gave in. All, without exception," he said.

He indicated that this was the reason he was asking Congress to amend the Constitution.

He denied that he was after for his six-year term to be extended.

"Even if you give it to me, serve on a silver platter, even if your give it to me free for another 10 years, I will tell you son of a b****, you can have it, I'm done," Duterte said.

Duterte's allies at the House of Representatives have revived talks to amend the Constitution. One of the reported proposed amendments is on the party-list system which would ban left-leaning groups.

"And there are those prodding my daughter (to run for president). I said, 'My daughter is not running'. I have told Inday (Sara) not to run," he said.

Duterte said he did not want Sara to experience what he had experienced.

"You know the emotional setup of a woman and a man is totally different. You will become foolish here...that is the sad story," he said.

Duterte reiterated that he would focus in fighting corruption during the remaining years of his term.

He also congratulated Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar for initiating a total revamp in the agency as "there will be more to come."

"So with the ongoing revamp, I expect a more...when I leave the office, my successor has to control (corruption). It's not easy to go after them," he said.

Duterte earlier said that there is massive corruption in DPWH allegedly involving district engineers.

With the opening of the 19-kilometer segment of the Skyway 3, which runs from Buendia in Makati City to Balintawak in Quezon City, and which connects Skyway Stages 1 and 2, Duterte said, "This, beyond doubt, will significantly contribute to the efficient movement of goods and people from north to south, and within Manila."

He also thanked the private sector, particularly San Miguel Corp. led by Ramon Ang, for the project.

Duterte even led the singing of "Happy Birthday" to Ang who was celebrating his birthday. Celerina Monte/DMS