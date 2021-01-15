President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed optimism that the national recovery is within sight as the Philippines signed a deal with United Kingdom's AstraZeneca for 17 million more doses of vaccine against coronavirus disease.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel. National recovery is within sight," Duterte said in a taped message during the "Dose of Hope" Ceremonial Signing Wave 2: Private Sector Donation of the Vaccine to the Government and Local Government Units Procurement of AstraZeneca.

The Philippine economy contracted last year due to effect of coronavirus pandemic.

More than 300 companies and 39 LGUs in the country inked the multilateral agreements for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccine from the Britain-based pharmaceutical company.

Last November, the government and the private sector also signed similar deal for 2.6 million doses of vaccine for some 1.5 million Filipinos to be delivered by middle of this year.

Half of the doses would be donated by the private sector to the government, while the other half would be administered to their respective employees.

Duterte hailed the business community and the LGUs for "ramping up support" for the nation's fight against COVID-19.

"This is an agreement partnership between the national government and the LGUs and the private sector. You have my full support. Together, we can ensure a safe, sure and secure roll-out of our national immunization program," he said.

"Our tripartite agreement is a true showcase of unity, of purpose, and principled partnership benefitting our public. This is bayanihan at work," Duterte added. Celerina Monte/DMS