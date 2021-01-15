President Rodrigo Duterte ordered on Wednesday night the Department of Health to ensure that all those who have close contact with the 29-year-old Filipino who was confirmed to be infected with the new variant of coronavirus disease have been traced, isolated and examined.

In a televised message, Duterte said he prays that the new strain would not be more dangerous compared to the original COVID-19.

"There's a new monster and I pray to God really that this is not more dangerous, more toxic than the original COVID," he said.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said the 29-year old real estate agent from Kamuning, Quezon City was confirmed to be afflicted by variant of coronavirus similar to that in the United Kingdom. His girlfriend, however, tested negative. They had recent travel history in United Arab Emirates.

"We take steps, isolate, sequester and may be treat them in order not to infect others," Duterte said.

He underscored the importance of tracing all those whom they have contact with so that they could also be tested. Celerina Monte/DMS