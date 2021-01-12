The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said the police officer who allegedly shot his neighbors in Paniqui, Tarlac last December is dismissed from service.

In a press briefing, General Debold Sinas announced that the administrative case of Police Staff Sergeant Jonel Nuezca is resolved. He was ''meted the severest administrative penalty of dismissal,'' said Sinas.

“Subject police non-commissioned officer was charged with two counts of grave misconduct and two counts of conduct unbecoming of a police officer and he is meted the severest administrative penalty of dismissal from the police service effective today'', Sinas said.

“His dismissal, all his benefits except the accumulated leave will be removed… He can get his unused leaves,” Sinas said.

He said the dismissal was implemented by Brig. Gen Vicente Danao Jr., director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

“As to the criminal case, it is still ongoing and Nuezca pleaded not guilty of the offense,” Sinas said.

The PNP chief said Nuezca’s defense completes the cycle of the investigation.

On December 20, Nuezca had an altercation with his two neighbors, Sonya Gregorio and Frank Anthony Gregorio which ended in his shooting them in their heads which was posted in social media.

He was accused of two counts of murder.

According to a news report, Freddie Villamor, counsel of the Gregorio family, said Nuezca did not admit to committing the crime as advised by his lawyer from the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO).

Earlier, Central Luzon police director Brig. Gen. Val De Leon said Nuezca admitted that he shot his neighbors.

After the incident, Nuezca escaped but surrendered after a few hours in a police station in Pangasinan. Ella Dionisio/DMS