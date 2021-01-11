Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Undersecretary Joji Aragon passed away on Sunday after she was infected with coronavirus disease. She was 58.

In a statement, DOLE extended its condolences to Aragon's family.

"She succumbed to cardiac arrest due to the dreaded COVID-19 this morning," said the DOLE.

"It is believed that she contracted the virus following a procedure she underwent in the second week of December last year," it added.

Prior to her death, Aragon was DOLE's undersecretary for the wages and productivity, legislative, advocacy, and internal auditing.

"The entire DOLE family, headed by Secretary Silvestre Bello III, grieves her untimely demise," the Labor department said.