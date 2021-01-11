The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already provided over P1.5-million worth of assistance to the families affected by flooding brought by the tail-end of a frontal system in Bicol and Western Visayas regions, Malacanang said on Sunday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government continues to provide aid to the affected families.

As of January 7, Roque said P1,584,850 worth of assistance has been provided by the DSWD to the local government units and private partners.

Citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) monitoring report, he said a total of nine families are inside evacuation centers in Camarines Sur while a total of 4,207 families are inside evacuation centers in Negros Occidental (Region VI).

He added around 1,100 residents have been rescued in flooded barangays in Talisay City and Victorias City in Negros Occidental by different government agencies.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the tail-end of a frontal system will bring moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Sorsogon, Masbate, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental, the northern portion of Negros Oriental, Cebu, Bohol, and Dinagat Islands.

It said flooding, including flash floods and rain-induced landslides, may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall. Ella Dionisio/DMS