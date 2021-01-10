Some areas in Calabarzon that were affected by Typhoon ''Ulysses'' remained flooded after three months, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported on Friday.

According to the regional OCD, "areas in some barangay in the cities of San Pedro, Biñan, Sta. Rosa, Cabuyao and Calamba and municipalities of Sta.Cruz, Pakil and Siniloan in Laguna and in some barangay in the municipalities of Angono and Baras in Rizal remain flooded."

Easha Mariano, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) media liaison officer, said chest deep flooding is still monitored in barangay Malaban at Dela Paz in Biñan, Laguna.

Affected population within the 1,690 barangays were 150,027 families or 630,943 persons.

The total number of damaged houses reached to 30,390.

Total damage to agriculture and infrastructure in the Calabarzon Region 4A reached to P3,333,198,685.05.

It can be recalled that a total of 25 persons died from ''Ulysses.'' Robina Asido/DMS