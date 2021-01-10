With the Feast of the Black Nazarene three-fourths over, the Manila Police District said Saturday the celebration of one of the country's most important religious events is'' peaceful.''

Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco, Manila Police director, told dzBB that '' aside from very minor incidents on physical distancing, as of this time the (procession) is peaceful.''

Francisco said that the number of Black Nazarene devotees going to Quiapo Church is'' decreasing''.

Despite that, police are trying to boost security within the area, said Francisco.

He said traffic has been orderly even as Quezon Boulevard north and southbound remained closed along with that of Lawton to Avenida.

Francisco said the feast still has less than eight hours to go. DMS