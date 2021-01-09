The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) cited on Friday four sectors where Filipinos could apply as they are in need of workers.

In the televised "Laging Handa" press briefing, DOLE Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay said the four sectors include those health-related, construction-related, business process outsourcing, and in government.

"These are what we call as in-demand and resilient (sectors)," she said.

The health sector, Tutay said needs nurses, medical technologists, medical practitioners, and pharmacists, among others.

"Those are what we see in various job fairs," she said.

Since the government has been pushing for Build, Build, Build program, Tutay said there is a need for civil engineers, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, and architects, among others.

She said the job vacancies for Build, Build, Build projects have been posted on TNK (Trabaho Negosyo Kabuhayan) website.

"And then, of course, the very resilient sector is the Business Process Outsourcing. So the information technology, customer service representatives, programmers, encoders and the app and game developers, they are in demand," she said.

She also noted that the Civil Service Commission had a job fair for vacancies in various government agencies.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of thousands of Filipinos locally and abroad lost their jobs. Celerina Monte/DMS