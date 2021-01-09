The chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday urged the friends of Christine Dacera, the flight attendant who was found dead inside a hotel room in Makati City, to make sworn statements to help the investigation.

In a TV interview, Brig. Gen Vicente Danao Jr said they might be charged for obstruction of justice if they will not share what they know.

“If they will be withholding statements they know that will be of help, it depends on the outcome, we can still file a case against them… if ever, for obstruction of justice, especially if they know what happened inside (the rooms),” he said.

''They are not yet off the hook," he said.

On Thursday, Danao said they created a special investigation task group (SITG).

During their press conference, one of Dacera’s friends said the victim told him that something was put on her drink.

Rommel Galido said Dacera thinks it was a certain Mark Anthony Rosales who spiked her drink.

“I asked her who and she said ‘Mark’… I told her to not think anything then ignored her and went back to sleep,” he said.

Dacera’s friend said Rosales has not communicated with them since the incident.

Bricks Reyes, spokesperson of the Dacera family, said the family insisted that she was drugged during the New Year’s Eve party.

Reyes said the Mark who was mentioned by Christine’s friend is the alleged brother of Valentine Rosales, who was present.

Reyes reiterated that two hotel rooms were involved in the incident where the seven male persons, including a basketball player, were still unidentified.

“We believed they are also included in the party,” he said contrary to the claim of one of the suspects that they just checked on the other room which was also having a party.

Reyes said during the press conference of Christine’s friend, when Galido said Rosales put something on the victim’s drink, Valentine rebutted the statement saying there are no drugs in the party.

“Why do they all refuse to undergo drug tests? That is the question we want to know… If you didn’t consume any drugs why don’t you want to undergo a drug test?,” he said.

“It is very easy to determine whether they used drugs in the evening of December 31 and morning of January 1 if they all voluntarily submitted to drug test… That will be self-incriminatory,” he added.

Dacera was found lifeless by her friends on January 1 and a doctor later declared her dead on arrival.

According to a police medico legal report, Dacera died from a ruptured aortic aneurysm which is being disputed by her family.

According to Reyes after they found out that the process of her autopsy was not properly done, they filed a complaint against the medico legal officer for gross negligence and gross incompetence.

“They are also asking PNP chief (General Debold) Sinas to relieve him,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS