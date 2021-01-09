Several roads in Manila City will be closed to vehicular traffic tonight until January 9 to give way to the annual feast of the Black Nazarene.

Starting 10pm tonight, the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit will implement road closures on the following roads:

-Southbound lane of Quezon Blvd. (Quiapo), from A. Mendoza/Fugoso to Carlos Palanca St.

-Northbound Lane of Quezon Blvd from Carlos Palanca St. to Fugoso St.

-Westbound lane of España Boulevard from P. Campa to A Mendoza St.

-Stretch of Evangelista St. from P Paterno St. to Recto Ave.

-Stretch of Palanca St. from Carriedo/Plaza Lacson to P Casal St.

Affected vehicles are advised to take the following alternate routes:

All vehicles intended to utilize Quezon Blvd coming from A Mendoza shall turn right to Fugoso St left Rizal Avenue to point of destination.

Vehicles coming from Quezon City utilizing southbound lane of España Ave shall turn left to Nicanor Reyes St., turn right to CM Recto Ave. or turn right to P Campa St., then turn left to A. Mendoza St., right to Fugoso St. to point of destination.

Vehicles coming from McArthur Bridge intending to utilize Palanca St shall go straight to Rizal Ave. to point of destination.

Vehicles coming from Ayala Bridge intending to utilize Palanca St. shall go straight to P. Casal St. to point of destination.

Vehicles coming from P. Burgos Ave. intending to utilize Quezon Bridge shall go straight to McArthur Bridge or Jones Bridge to point of destination.

Both of the stretch of Ronquillo St. from Rizal Ave. to Plaza Sta. Cruz and Bustos St. from Plaza Sta. Cruz to Rizal Ave. will also be closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday, January 9, from 12 midnight onwards.

Vehicles utilizing southbound lane of Rizal Ave. going to Ronquillo St. shall turn right to CM. Recto Ave., turn left to R. Regente St., to J. Luna St. turn left to Plaza Cervantes to Jones Bridge or go straight to Muelle dela Industria to Escolta to point of destination.

Meanwhile, vehicles coming from McArthur Bridge intending to utilize Bustos St. shall go straight to Rizal Ave. to point of destination.

With the pandemic and quarantine protocols in place, devotees are encouraged to celebrate at home, instead. MMDA