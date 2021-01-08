Malacañang dismissed on Thursday speculation that a move to change the Constitution was aimed at extending the term of office of incumbent officials, including President Rodrigo Duterte.

House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco reportedly instructed the House constitutional amendments panel to restart talks on Charter change.

"There's no sense on that rumor. That's gossip. The President has made it clear. He does not want to remain even a single minute beyond his term of office on June 30, 2022," he said.

Roque said Duterte does not need to give his imprimatur to Congress to amend the Constitution.

"That is the sole constitutional prerogative of Congress and we respect that," he said.

Asked if Charter change is a priority of the administration, Roque said, "as of now, our number one priority is COVID-19, especially talks on vaccine."

"So, the President has no other top priority but to have an end on this pandemic through giving of vaccine to our people," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS