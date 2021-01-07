Six died and three remain missing due to the tailend of a frontal system affecting three regions, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Wednesday.

However, the NDRRMC said the deaths in Cagayan Valley, Bicol and Western Visayas are subject for validation.

The affected population within 110 barangays in Bicol, Western Visayas and Mimaropa reached 18,572 families or 88,216 individuals, of which 1,107 families or 4,699 persons are staying inside eight evacuation centers.

The report also noted a total of 43 floods and one maritime accident.

The NDRRMC said a total of P49,452,857.25 worth of damage to agriculture, especially rice, were recorded in Bicol. Robina Asido/DMS