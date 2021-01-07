The three suspects in the death of Christine Dacera who are under police custody were ordered released by the Makati City Prosecutor's Office pending preliminary investigation.

In a resolution released on Wednesday, City Prosecutor Dindo Venturanza approved the release of John Pascual Dela Serna, Rommel Galido, and John Paul Halili.

Venturanza scheduled a preliminary investigation at 10 am on January 13.

Also recommended to face preliminary investigation were Gregorio Angelo de Guzman, Clark Rapinan alias Clark, Valentine Rosales alias Val, Mark Anthony Rosales, Rey Ingles y Mabini, Louie de Lima, Jammyr Cunanan and alias Ed Madrid.

"After thorough examination of the evidence presented on inquest, this Office finds that there are certain manners that need to be clarified to determine the participation and culpability of each respondent for the alleged rape and killing of Christine Angelica Dacera," the resolution said.

The Office of the Prosecutor said the evidence submitted is ''insufficient'' to establish that Dacera was sexually assaulted or raped.

It asked the investigators who were responsible if such an act was committed.

"In the same manner, the evidence is also insufficient to prove the exact cause of death of the deceased. No evidence medically or scientifically was presented to proved that the cause of death or the rupture of aortic aneurysm was by reason of alleged rape," it added.

It again asked the investigators if homicide was committed during the incident.

It added the police officers have yet to submit the results of the DNA analysis, toxicology or chemical analysis and histopath examination. Ella Dionisio/DMS