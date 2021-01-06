President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Monday night that a “crisis” may occur if Congress would insist on calling his security personnel in an investigation over their vaccination against the coronavirus disease even without the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the medicine.

"If you insist (on summoning the PSG), there's a little crisis. I am ready to defend my soldiers. I will not allow them to be brutalized in the hearing," said Duterte in a pre-taped message to the people.

Duterte said he would order the PSG personnel, most of them came from the Armed FOrces of the Philippines, to either ignore the summons or during the hearing, not to answer the questions and invoke the constitutional right against self-incrimination.

Some senators reportedly have been pushing for an investigation in aid of legislation over the use of smuggled vaccines by the PSG.

PSG commander Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante III earlier admitted that some PSG personnel got the Chinese vaccine as part of the measure to protect the President.

While he was not really sure if the PSG members really received the vaccine, Duterte, however, said that if they did it, it was for "self preservation."

It was Duterte himself in one of the public addresses last month who mentioned that "a lot" of people, including the miltiary, had received Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

"I will not be surprised if they (PSG) really have themselves vaccinated," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS