Makati City Mayor Abby Binay on Monday announced that all residents will receive free COVID-19 vaccine.

Binay said the local government has allotted P1 billion for the procurement of vaccines and they are coordinating with vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and the COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to finalize details of the purchase and mass vaccination.

“This is our number one priority for 2021. I want each and every Makatizen to receive both doses of the coronavirus vaccine for free to protect them and their families against the virus,” she said.

“We’ve seen the damage it can do both to human lives and our economy. After everything we’ve lost this year, we will do whatever it takes to protect our residents, employees, and our business community,” she added.

Binay said she will ask the Makati City council to pass a supplemental budget as soon as the city gets the go ahead from the IATF.

“We will exhaust all means to get the much-needed vaccines early and have all Makatizens vaccinated,” she said.

Binay said the city will also assist companies and businesses that would like to buy vaccines for their employees and workers.

“We are aiming for 100 percent vaccination in Makati,” she said.

The mayor said preparations for online registration are underway to ensure safe and convenient access of Makatizens to free vaccination against COVID-19. Ella Dionisio/DMS