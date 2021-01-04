The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Sunday reported that more than 9,000 individuals were affected by the tail-end of a frontal system which caused flooding and landslides in different parts of the country.

In its latest situational report, NDRRMC said a total of 9,158 persons or 2,409 families were affected from 70 barangays in Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas.

Of the total number of affected individuals, 2,067 persons or 562 families were staying in 13 evacuation centers while 1,224 persons or 450 families were staying with their relatives.

The disaster agency has said that two died while four have been missing, all came from the Bicol Region.

Thirty flooding incidents were reported in Cagayan, Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon and Capiz causing 19 roads sections to be impassable.

NDRRMC said that 12 barangays in Silay City, Negros Occidental had power interruptions since January 1 and a school in Talisay City, Negros Occidental suffered damage when its wall collapsed due to flooding.

The agency also said 54 houses in Bicol Region and Western Visayas were damaged, of which 31 were totally damaged and 23 were partially damaged.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the tail-end of a frontal system was affecting Southern Luzon.

The weather bureau said moderate with at times heavy rains would be experienced over Bicol Region and Quezon including Polillo Islands while scattered light to moderate rains might prevail over Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Visayas, Mindanao, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, and the rest of Calabarzon. Ella Dionisio/DMS