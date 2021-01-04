The Department of Health-Davao Region on Sunday confirmed that one of the 34 patients who were hospitalized due to alleged diarrhea has died.

In a statement, DOH said Davao Center for Health Development Regional Director Dr. Annabelle Yumang confirmed reports of diarrhea cases in Barangay Butuan, Municipality of Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

The Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU) was in close coordination with the Municipal Health Office for the initial investigation and rapid assessment of the area, health status of the families affected, needs of the health facilities, and the entire community.

“In the initial investigation, a total of 34 patients were admitted in Tomas Lachica District Hospital. Among these admitted patients, one unfortunately died and is still subject for further investigation as to the cause of death,” the Health department said.

“There are 25 who are being closely monitored in the community,” it added.

Dr. Amparo Lachica, Municipal Health Officer, revealed that the probable source of infection was the contaminated water.

DOH said a team from the RESU is set to visit the affected barangay to collect appropriate specimens and continue the investigation together with the Provincial Health Office and Municipal Health Office.

Jose Abad Santos Mayor Jason John Joyce assured that everything is under control and there were no new patients reported on Saturday.

The Regional Office has provided essential commodities such as medicines and intravenous fluids for the use of Tomas Lachica District Hospital where the patients were admitted.

Jerry cans for water storage and chlorine granules were also provided to the affected barangay.

A team is closely coordinating with the local government unit for the needed additional assistance.

The DOH reminded the public of the importance of safe drinking water, use of improved sanitation, and hand washing with soap to reduce the risk of diarrhea. Ella Dionisio/DMS