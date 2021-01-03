Two people died while four were missing because of rains caused by the tail-end of a frontal system in Bicol, the regional Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Saturday.

The regional OCD said a boy drowned as a boat capsized in Canaman, Camarines Sur on Friday. The other death was also recorded in Pilar, Sorsogon on Saturday.

Three individuals from Garchitorena, Camarines Sur and another one victim from Bulan, Sorsogon were missing because of the effect of the weather system.

As of Saturday a total of 40 families or 138 persons were displaced due to floods and landslides. Twenty four landslides were recorded in 15 municipalities and two cities. Robina Asido/DMS