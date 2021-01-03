Lanao del Norte police are holding a person of interest in connection with the death of a 12-year-old girl Friday, radio reports said Saturday.

''One person of interest has been identified by the relatives (of the girl).He is a resident in the area. We spoke to him and he cooperated with us,'' said Col. Isaias Bacurnay Jr, officer-in-charge, of the Lanao Provincial Police Office in an interview with dzBB.

Bacurnay said the person, which he did not name, agreed to do a paraffin and ballistics test.

''The slug was a from a cal.45 and he owns a cal. 45 pistol. This will be cross matched and the results of the tests will determine our next course of action,'' said Bacurnay.

The girl was the lone fatality reported by police during New Year's celebrations.

She was clutching her piggy bank and playing with her cousin past midnight Friday when she suddenly fell to the ground, said Brig. General Ildebrandi Usana, spokesman of the Philippine National Police, in a New Year's briefing on Friday.

Her cousin found blood on the top of her head and her parents brought her to doctor, who declared her dead, added Usana. DMS