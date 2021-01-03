The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) welcomed the dismissal of the nine policemen involved in the killing of four Army intelligence officers in Sulu last year and hoped justice will be served for the slain soldiers.

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines considers a welcome development the dismissal from the service of nine of 12 PNP personnel for their participation in the shooting incident that claimed the lives of four AFP intelligence personnel?two of them officers," Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman said.

"We understand, however, that the policemen’s separation from the service is an administrative penalty. We are one with the families of our slain soldiers in their quest for the filing of criminal charges against the said members of Jolo police," he said.

"The AFP will monitor unceasingly the development in this case. We will ensure that justice is served for the hapless victims who were killed while in the actual performance of their solemn duty," he added.

The AFP also expressed hope that the PNP will take appropriate measure to prevent this incident from happening again.

"While we are optimistic that appropriate penalties will be meted on the perpetrators, we hope that necessary measures will be instituted by the PNP to prevent the incident from happening again," he said. Robina Asido/DMS