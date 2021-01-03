Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas Friday said he approved last Dec. 28, the recommendation of the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) dismissing the nine policemen.

“The dismissal from police of nine involved in the Jolo shooting has been approved,'' said Sinas in a text message to reporters.

The nine are Staff Sergeants Almudzrin Hadjaruddin, Iskandar Susulan

and Ernisar Sappal; Patrolmen Alkajal Mandangan, Rajiv Putalan and Moh Nur Parsani; Senior Master Sgt. Abdelzhimar Padjiri; Master Sgt. Hanie Baddiri, and Corporal Sulki Andaki.

The four Army intelligence officers were tracking suspected bombers when they were shot by policemen on June 29.

The PNP earlier said the incident as a misencounter but investigation revealed the military agents did not put up a fight.

The nine policemen are under restrictive custody at the PNP Custodial Center at Camp Crame.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana welcomed the dismissal of the nine policemen.

"We welcome (PNP Chief) Gen. Debold Sinas’s approval of the dismissal of the nine police officers involved in the shooting incident in Jolo, Sulu on 29 June 2020, which led to the deaths of four Philippine Army officers and soldiers," he said on Saturday.

"However, we also sympathize with the families of these nine dismissed policemen who are facing long jail terms," said Lorenzana.

Lorenzana also expressed hope that the military and police will learn from this incident and prevent these things from happening.

Sinas urged government prosecutors to speed up its probe as the dismissal order will become final and executory after ten days.

Once the ruling is implemented, Sinas said the PNP has to release the police officers and turn them over to their families if there is no warrant of arrest.

Sinas said the PNP could be held liable for arbitrary detention if they continue to hold the policemen after they are dismissed from the service. DMS/Robina Asido