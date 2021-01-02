Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso urged his constituents not to receive unauthorized COVID - 19 vaccines.

"We have to go back to our own rules. So we will wait, and I am calling our people not to receive COVID -19 vaccination to anyone because its dangerous for your health if it's not certified," Moreno said in a public briefing Thursday.

Domagoso made his call after reports about unauthorized COVID-19 vaccine smuggling and illegal vaccination hubs in the city.

"The city government of Manila is already monitoring these reported illegal activities since two week ago. In fact, I even directed Major (Rosalino) Ibay and (Bureau of Permits) Director Levi Facundo to investigate the reported area,'' the mayor said.

The Food and Drug Administration said last week a raid in Binondo, which reports claim as an area where the illegal COVID-19 vaccinations are being done, yielded nothing.

The FDA has not approved any COVID-19 vaccines.

Although Domagoso said authorities have not caught these persons, he said these injections are not allowed in the City of Manila because these are unauthorized.

"Rest assured that we monitor this daily because we will not allow this. We will not allow our people to be fooled around by these claims that there products are COVID-19 vaccines," said Moreno.

"We want our people to use products that are authorized by the government agency like in this case the FDA, so that we can say that these are certified and safe based on regulations," he added. Robina Asido/DMS