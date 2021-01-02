Authorities arrested an alleged high ranking leader of New People's Army (NPA), who is the son of a peace consultant of the National Democratic Front (NDF) in a joint military and police operation in Bulacan Wednesday morning.

Maj. Israel Galorio, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Northern Luzon Command public information officer, said arrested was Philip Alcantara alias Joshua, said to be the platoon leader of the Regional Special Operations Group, Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee (STRPC), the NPA unit operating in Region 4A.

"He is also the son of Tirso Alcantara alias Ka Bart, an NPA commander turned NDF (National Democratic Front) consultant, who is still at large and wanted for several murder cases, which includes, the ambush of Quezon Rep. Marcial Punzalan Jr. in 2001," he said.

Galorio said Alcantara was apprehended at the vicinity of Brgy Panginay, Guiguinto at around 8:30 am.

Galorio, quoting Major General Alfredo Rosario Jr, 7th ID commander, said "Alcantara was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for multiple frustrated murder and multiple attempted murder issued by Infanta Regional Trial Court (in Quezon).''

The younger Alcantara "is also facing charges for violation of RA 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and RA 9516 for Illegal Possession of Explosives," said Galorio.

Recovered from Alcantara were one cal .45 pistol, several ammunition and one hand grenade.

Lt. General Arnulfo Marcelo Burgos Jr, chief of the Northern Luzon Command, lauded the military and police involved in the operation for their “steadfast commitment and unwavering dedication to defeat the communist terrorists.” Robina Asido/DMS