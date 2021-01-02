A 12-year-old girl playing with her cousin outside her home and clutching her piggy bank, died from a stray bullet in Lanao del Norte, dampening the lower injuries recorded in celebrating the New Year, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Friday.

The girl was the lone casualty amidst the 49 injured during New Year celebrations, police said.

"She was supposedly playing outside their home at 1 am when she suddenly fell to the ground while she was holding her piggy bank," said Brig. General Ildebrandi Usana, PNP spokesman, in a New Year's briefing.

Usana said the girl's cousin saw blood on her head and the parents brought the girl to a doctor, who pointed out there was a gunshot wound in the upper part of her head.

Usana said the slug was recovered from the girl's head and sent to the PNP Crime Laboratory to find out from which gun was the bullet fired. ''If the firearm is registered, we will inform the public who owns the gun,'' he said.

This incident, plus two other stray bullet reports, came in past the midnight cut-off, said Usana.

An adult was hit in his leg in Dagupan at 3 am, but he decided to treat his wound at home, said Usana. A child was hit by a stray bullet in his abdomen while urinating in Negros Oriental around 2 am but he is recuperating at a hospital, added Usana.

Usana said while the PNP can claim the country has been peaceful during the celebration of the New Year, '' it's just that we are saddened by the fact there are casualties.''

He added that Police Sergeant Karen Borromeo was arrested for indiscriminate firing in Malabon Thursday evening after a citizen reported this to the authorities.

Borromeo is under custody of the Malabon police station, and will face dismissal proceedings, said Usana.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said there were a total of 50 revelry-related injuries from December 21,2020.

"This is 85 percent lower than the 340 total cases reported last year," said Duque.

“The lower numbers we achieved this year is a welcome development. But we will not stop until we achieve zero firework related injuries,” he added.

The National Capital Region (NCR) reported the highest number with 22 cases, followed by Calabarzon, five, and Ilocos Region, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas, four cases each.

In the Metro Manila, the Department of Health (DOH) said there is an 88 percent decrease in the number of injuries from 2019.

"Manila had the most number of injuries with 12 cases, followed by Caloocan City four cases, Pasig City and Quezon City two cases, and Malabon City and Marikina City one case each," said Duque.

"We have observed that there was a change of behavior of Filipinos towards health. Due to the pandemic, the Filipinos became more aware and involved in ensuring health and safety of their family and community," said Duque. DMS