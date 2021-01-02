まにら新聞ウェブ

マニラ
28度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P4,600
$100=P4,795

1月2日のまにら新聞から

Iloilo City, Isabela Province placed under MGCQ: Roque

［ 125 words｜2021.1.2｜英字 ］

Iloilo City and Isabela Province have been placed under modified general community quarantine, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement on Friday.

Iloilo City and Isabela were under the general community quarantine as announced by President Rodrigo Duterte in his taped address to the nation on Monday.

But Duterte said the quarantine classifications are "subject to LGU (local government unit) appeals."

In Friday's statement, Roque said Duterte approved the general community quarantine classification of the National Capital Region (NCR), Santiago City, Batangas, Tacloban City, Iligan City, Lanao del Sur, Davao City, and Davao del Norte.

''All other areas are placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ),'' said Roque.

''The above mentioned risk-level classifications take effect today, January 1 until January 31, 2021,'' said Roque. DMS