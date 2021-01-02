President Rodrigo Duterte said he is confident the nation '' will see brighter days ahead because we believe in the indomitable spirit of the Filipino.''

In his New Year's Address, Duterte said the first day of 2021 '' is a joyful day, a time for new beginnings and a time to be hopeful.''

''We ended the previous year with so much difficulties and trials, but with much gratitude. It was because we endured everything--sustained by our distinct resilience as a people,'' said Duterte.

The COVID-19 pandemic '' may have cost us so many lives and material resources, but we have also learned so much from it,'' said Duterte.

''We realized the value of human life and our relationships with each other. We understood what it means to be a family, a community, a nation. We learned to share and look after the welfare of our brethren,'' said Duterte.

''This New Year 2021, let us be mindful of all the blessings we have received and how fortunate we are. Let our grateful hearts guide and inspire us to always do good and make a difference in the world,'' said Duterte. DMS