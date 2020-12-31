Nine suspected members of the Communist Party of the Philippines- New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) died as authorities were serving a search warrant in Capiz and Iloilo.

Western Visayas police chief Brig. Gen Rolando Miranda said operatives conducted a simultaneous service of warrant in Tapaz, Capiz and Calinog, Iloilo.

“In the process of serving the search warrant, a bad incident happened which resulted to the death of nine people,” Miranda said.

“As to the details, I’m still waiting for the official report,” he added.

Miranda said the target of their operation were 28 suspected rebels.

He said a police officer was injured during the incident.

According to a news report, around 15 people were also arrested during the operation, They are under police custody for illegal possession of firearms and explosives. Ella Dionisio/DMS