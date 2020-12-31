Malacanang said on Wednesday it respects the United States' law banning foreign government officials who allegedly persecute journalists.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace recognizes the democratic process of sovereign state, such as the US.

"As a fellow sovereign state, we respect the sovereignty, independence and equality of the United States," he said.

Consistent with this position, he said the Philippines has its own independent institutions and domestic laws that must be enforced and applied to all.

"Each must learn to respect each other's domestic policies and intrusion to another nation's sovereignty must be frowned upon," Roque said.

"This basic principle in international law is based on the United Nations Charter which declares, 'The organization and its members shall act based on principle of sovereign equality of its member," he said.

The recently-enacted 2021 Department of State, Foreign Operations, And Related Programs Appropriations Act prohibits entry of “foreign government officials involved in threatening, wrongfully imprisoning, or otherwise depriving of liberty independent journalists who speak out or publish about official corruption or other abuses."

The law also denies entry in the US of officials' immediate family members.

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, who is facing several tax evasion and cyber libel cases, was specifically mentioned in the US law. Celerina Monte/DMS