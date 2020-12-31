President Rodrigo Duterte has likened the frontliners to national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal, as they continue to serve the nation, especially in this time of coronavirus pandemic.

In his message on Wednesday, December 30, to mark the 124th death anniversary of Rizal, Duterte recalled the bravery and patriotism of the Filipino hero.

"His was a life that we continue to celebrate and emulate," he said, describing Rizal as a loving son, good student, a dedicated physician, a passionate writer, and a defender of the Filipinos' right to self-determination.

"Rizal had great aspirations for his motherland and he used the power of the pen to convey sentiments against oppression and yearnings for emancipation. To the extent that it ignited a stronger sense of nationalism and a revolution, he was successful. He was our hero," Duterte said.

"Today, we see many 'Rizals' fighting for our people, this time against an unseen adversary - pandemic," he said.

"We have our brave frontliners who continue to serve the nation in their unique capacities notwithstanding the risks to life and limb. In them, we see a new expression of heroism that is truly inspiring," the President added.

He urged the Filipinos to learn from the example of Rizal and the modern-day heroes.

Wednesday is a regular holiday throughout the Philippines. Celerina Monte/DMS