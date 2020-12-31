Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana will not allow COVID-19 vaccination to soldiers unless the vaccine is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

During an ambush interview at the commemoration of Rizal Day in Luneta Wednesday, Lorenzana stressed the importance of adhering to the policy of the FDA after the government confirmed that members of Presidential Security Group (PSG) received shots for COVID-19.

"No, not yet. We need to follow the procedures that is why we establish the FDA so that we will have procedure because vaccines, medicine and food are critical items which should not allow to enter (the country) until it safety is approved by the FDA," he said.

Lorenzana said the inoculation of unauthorized Covid-19 vaccines is a violation of the rules of the FDA.

"I don't know how it will be resolved. Maybe they should explain to FDA because it violates the rules," he said.

However, Lorenzana called on the FDA to fast track the process on approving the COVID - 19 vaccines as many countries have begun injecting their citizens.

"In Singapore, UK, US, Canada they started vaccinating their people they (FDA) should fast track the accreditation or approval of the vaccines," he said. Robina Asido/DMS