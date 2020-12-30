Police Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca was transferred to Paniqui Municipal Jail, according to the chief of Paniqui Municipal Police Station on Monday.

Police Lt. Col. Noriel Rombaoa said Nuezca was brought to the municipal jail around 5:10 pm after they received his commitment order from the court.

Police Col. Renante Cabico, Tarlac provincial director, said the jail is just 30 meters away from the police station.

“The custody is now under BJMP (Bureau of Jail Management and Penology) and not the PNP (Philippine National Police),” Cabico said.

Cabico said Nuezca underwent COVID-19 rapid testing and medical examination.

On Monday, PNP chief General Debold Sinas assured the public that Nuezca will be dismissed from service within 30 days.

Nuezca was accused of double murder by prosecutors after a video allegedly caught him shooting his two neighbors dead during an altercation in Paniqui last December 20. Ella Dionisio/DMS