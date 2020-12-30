Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Tuesday said soldiers from the Presidential Security Group (PSG) who received COVID-19 vaccine ''safe'' and ''looking good.''

“These vaccines are being inoculated already in many countries even without the final approval. Just the EUA (emergency use authorization) and it is approved also by the WHO (World Health Organization) so after having so many clinical trials I think they are safe and the way I see it also these soldiers are looking good,” Año said in a TV interview.

“So I don't worry so much on the effects or consequences because these are being used in other countries,” Año said.

Año said the PSG members who received the vaccine are the ones assigned to protect President Rodrigo Duterte.

“These are a handful of soldiers that are protecting the President and no matter how I see it I do not take it against them. It's voluntary on their part, they have not violated the law,” he said.

He added the vaccines used were donated and it is not part of the government’s vaccine program.

“Well this is not part of the rollout, not part of the procurement of the government…These are on their own initiative so there is no connection or any apprehension about the distribution,” he said.

“The president has already laid out the guidelines on who are the priorities, the healthcare workers, vulnerable, indigent families and soldiers,” Año said.

Año said the PSG personnel who were inoculated did not experience any side effects other than one to two days of sore throat.

During his emergency meeting last Saturday, Duterte said '' a lot of people'', including soldiers, have received COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Sinopharm.

“I have to be frank and I have to tell the truth. I will not foist a lie. A lot of people were vaccinated… For the select few --- not all soldiers, not all soldiers, it’s not yet a policy,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS