The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said the Philippine National Police (PNP) is investigating a policeman for alleged violation of health protocol after organizing a Christmas party in Olongapo City.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya identified the reported policeman as Police Corporal Randy Baltero.

"If they will notice in the picture in Labrador street in Olongapo City, it clearly shows that there is no mask, no face shield, and no social distancing that was implemented during the party that was allegedly organized by Police Corporal Randy Baltero," he said.

"That is being investigated by our PNP. He should explain why he did not follow the health protocols implemented by the IATF," Malaya said.

"Like what I said earlier, the government authorities should be the first to follow our health protocols because we cannot make our people follow this if those who are in the authority will not adhere to it," he added. Robina Asido/DMS