The Department of Health (DOH) said there is no assurance yet if the vaccines that will be acquired by the Philippine government will be effective against the new strain of COVID-19 monitored in the United Kingdom.

"Based on evidence, what the new COVID-19 variant in UK shows, at the start is the increase in transmissibility of the virus. But with regards to infectivity, its pathogenicity or what it can do inside the body there is not enough evidence on that yet," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual public briefing on Saturday.

"So we cannot yet say if this will have an effect on our vaccine or not," she added.

Following the reported spread of the new variant of COVID - 19, the Philippine government temporarily suspended the flights from United Kingdom.

The temporary flight suspension that was started on December 24 will last until December 31. Robina Asido/DMS