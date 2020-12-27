Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said '' it is just a matter of time when it will arrive'', referring to the new strain of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) first monitored in the United Kingdom.

''Systems are in place; We hope we can manage this Mr. President. It’s just a matter of time when it will arrive, '' said Duque in a televised meeting between President Rodrigo Duterte and infectious disease experts on Saturday.

Asked by Duterte among his Cabinet members if a lockdown is needed, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano said: ''Right now, there is no need to impose a lockdown but we need to watch the borders.''

Duterte said surveillance is vital as he cites that there are cases of the new COVID-19 variant reported in Singapore and Australia.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said ''all passenger airlines should have more stringent border control in terms of the passengers coming into the Philippines, particularly those coming from Europe.'' DMS