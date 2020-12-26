The key suspect in the kidnapping of three foreigners and a Filipina in Samal Island, Davao del Norte in 2015 was arrested near Malacañang in Manila early Thursday morning, according to the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

General Debold Sinas said the police and military served a warrant of arrest against Jehan Akhalul around 1:50 am at his rented unit located at Carlos Palanca St., Brgy. 648, San Miguel, Manila.

Sinas said Akhalul is the subject of a warrant of arrest for the crime of kidnapping with homicide.

Authorities also arrested a certain Mohammad Amara Muslimin for possession of two hand grenades, detonating cord, and one blasting cap inside their rented residence.

Sinas said police records identified Aklul as involved in the kidnapping of John Ridsdel and Robert Hall, both Canadian nationals, Kjartan Sekkingstad, a Norwegian, and a certain Tess, a Filipina, in Samal Island on Sept. 21, 2015.

The victims were transferred to Sulu from Samal and while in the process of negotiation, the suspects beheaded the two Canadians while the Norwegian and the Filipina were released later in 2017. Ella Dionisio/DMS