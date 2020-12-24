The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said they reduced the salary of a police officer who shot a mother and her son in Paniqui, Tarlac last Sunday while his dismissal proceedings are ongoing.

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) demoted Jonel Nuezca to Police Master Sergeant on Tuesday, said Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

In an ambush interview during his visit in Paniqui, Tarlac late Tuesday, General Debold Sinas said Nuezca is automatically on leave of absence.

Sinas visited the wake of Sonya and her son Frank Gregorio who were shot by Nuezca, who was off duty, in Paniqui, Tarlac on Sunday.

“We already cut his salary… When you are detained that is automatic leave of absence so that your salary will be cut while waiting for the dismissal proceedings,” Sinas said.

Asked where Nuezca will be transferred, Sinas said they are still waiting for the court order.

Sinas said Nuezca tested negative for illegal drugs.

He said the PNP is waiting for the result of the paraffin test.

"So if it will turn out positive, all evidence will pinpoint there. So I think we can fast track the process... I also gave instruction to the chief of police to try to talk to him and video tape his confession on what really happened on his point of view so that we can understand... So that is my directive if he is willing to be interviewed," Sinas said.

"But if he does not want, there is no need to force him since the case against him is very strong,'' said Sinas. Ella Dionisio/DMS