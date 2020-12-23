The chief of Bato Municipal Police Station in Catanduanes was relieved on Tuesday after he went viral for posting his opinion about the shooting incident in Paniqui, Tarlac where a police officer shot a mother and her son.

Brig. Gen Ildebrandi Usana, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson, confirmed that Capt. Ariel Buraga was relieved from his post.

“The COP (chief of police) was relieved (but) he is still under investigation,” Usana said.

Usana said the PNP has a policy on how they should manage their social media accounts.

“We have a policy for our policemen to not use social media in giving opinions that will not give justice on the view of PNP on different matters,” he said.

“Someone died here in the case of (Senior Master) Sergeant Jonel Nuezca. We call for our police personnel for understanding and grief for the mourning of the victims’ family,” he added.

In a now deleted post, Buraga narrated the incident and said it should be a “lesson learn” that even elders should still respect the police.

“Lesson learned that even if your hair is white, you should still respect our policemen… It’s hard to fight restraint and patience,” he said.

(Lesson learn kahit puti na ang buhok o ubanin na tayo eh matuto tayo rumispeto sa ating mga kapulisan… Mahirap kalaban ang pagtitimpi at pagpapasensya)

On the that post, Buraga was asked if it’s the mother’s fault why the Nuezca shot them which he answered “Yes”.

After the viral incident, the municipal mayor of Bato requested the provincial police director of Catanduanes to assign a new chief of police.

“Accordingly, we find it very disturbing that the PNP-Bato Municipal Police Station, Capt Ariel Buraga has posted in his Facebook account that the slain mother was at fault because she did not give due respect to the policemen prompting him to shoot her fatally,” Mayor Juan Rodulfo said in a letter.

“In this regard, we will highly appreciate it if the PNP could assign another chief-of-police in this municipality to assuage the fears of the constituents of the LGU of a seemingly biased chief-of-police whose loyalty it seems, rests primarily with his fellow policemen than with the constituents in his area of responsibility,” he added.

Rudolfo said Buraga should also exercise “restraint and prudence” in his action and let the PNP investigate the matter.

Usana said mayors can request the PNP to name a new chief of police.

“The letter of the mayor to replace the chief of police for such indiscretion, especially if it is meant to stoke more hatred instead of bridging the gaps, is in the power of the mayor. That is okay,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS