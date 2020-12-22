President Rodrigo Duterte renewed on Monday his commitment to fully implement the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

"We will continue to enhance your skills through capacity building initiatives and the procurement of modern equipment that will enable you to fulfill your mandate with the highest degree of expertise and professionalism," Duterte said in a virtual speech during the 85th anniversary of the AFP.

He cited the role of the military in addressing the effect of coronavirus pandemic.

"Despite its very insidious nature, the entire nation witnessed how the AFP fought proudly at the frontlines alongside our valiant health workers," he said.

"Your crucial role in the crafting of the National Action Plan Against COVID-19 was complemented by the deployment of military personnel at various quarantine and swabbing facilities and local communities to help curb the spread of the virus," Duterte said.

He also hailed the soldiers for their assistance when typhoons and other natural calamities hit the country.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, I express my most profound gratitude to you for your willingness to serve at the frontlines as our nation faced these natural disasters, calamities, and a global pandemic. Your involvement in these efforts enabled the government to remain on top of the situation and maintain order," Duterte added. Celerina Monte/DMS